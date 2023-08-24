ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Release our promotion arrears or else...  —  ASUU threatens FG

Bayo Wahab

The union also rejected all "illegal appointments" sponsored by the IPPIS and its agents in Nigerian public universities.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Recommended articles

Following the union’s National Executive Council meeting at the University of Maiduguri, the NEC demanded the release of outstanding promotion arrears the government owed its members “in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, ASUU condemned the employment racketeering allegedly perpetrated through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The union said despite several efforts by its members to prevail on the government to address the issue, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has failed to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “NEC noted with serious concern that ASUU members are currently owed several months of promotion arrears arising from distortions traceable to the forceful enrollment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information platform.

“NEC observed that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has failed to address the issue despite several efforts by the union and university administrations.

“Consequently, ASUU calls on the OAGF to ensure the immediate release of the backlog of promotion arrears to our members in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.

“NEC was disturbed by reports of massive employment racketeering perpetuated by operators of the discredited IPPIS, including scandalous revelations at the recent sittings of House of Representatives’ Probe Panel on IPPIS. NEC observed that the unsavoury trend has eroded university employment tradition in violation of the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003, and Guidelines for Appointments and Promotions of individual universities.

The union also rejected all "illegal appointments" sponsored by the IPPIS and its agents in Nigerian public universities.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Release our promotion arrears or else...  —  ASUU threatens FG

Release our promotion arrears or else...  —  ASUU threatens FG

CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

UNICEF, Sokoto govt signs MoU to enroll 132,000 out-of-school children

UNICEF, Sokoto govt signs MoU to enroll 132,000 out-of-school children

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers