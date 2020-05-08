Prof. Peter Katchy, Chairman, Anambra branch of NRCS, extended the association’s solidarity with the global community, while delivering the 2020 Red Cross Day celebration message on Friday, in Awka.

Katchy described COVID-19 as a massive holocaust which had resulted in terrible loss of lives globally, and prayed for the end of the pandemic so that people could regain their freedom.

He reiterated the call for people to observe all the prevention protocols to stay safe, noting that it remained the best way of fighting the pandemic.

According to him, most people who become infected experience mild illnesses and recover, but for others however, it can be very severe.

“So, take care of your health and protect others by washing your hands frequently with water and soap, rub with alcohol-based sanitiser, maintain physical distance of not less than one metre from others.

“Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth; and seek medical care if you have fever and difficulty in breathing,’’ he said.

Katchy called on federal and state governments to begin to design practicable and holistic policies that would lead to speedy recovery of the country’s economy in the post pandemic era.

He said it was imperative to focus on health, economy, agriculture, labour, social development and security, which would ensure that no one or group was left behind.

The movement also called for the repair of Nigeria’s refineries to check the enormous economic losses associated with importation of refined petroleum products and subsidy payments.

Katchy urged well-meaning Nigerians to donate generously by providing palliatives to the needy because posterity would adjudge them 'heroes of the fight’.