Reasons why you should study in Benin Republic

Ugo Magnus Kel (PhD) Registrar, Weldios University
It was even talked about in this article. Schools in the country have been known to be mismanaged and to fail, with questionable administrative and educational practices. But over the past few years, there has been a serious crackdown on these issues, and you should reconsider Benin Republic for your tertiary education.

  1. It remains that universities in Benin Republic are international schools despite their management and proximity to Nigeria. For Nigerian students, NYSC is guaranteed as many of the universities are recognised by the Nigerian Ministry of Education. 
  2. JAMB is not required of course, and with 5 O’Level credits, you can easily apply. Many universities are beginning to offer aptitude tests to ensure a high standard of education and for scholarship consideration.
  3. Most of the universities in the country use an intensive curriculum that allows students to finish their Bachelor’s degree course in 3 years. AND universities in the country do not go on strike, so you never have to worry about prolonged study.
  4. The universities are quite affordable compared to other international universities, and many schools offer payment plans, and allow tuition to be paid in CFA, Dollar, or Naira.
  5. Most universities in the country require all students to learn French. Being bilingual is such a powerful tool in today’s job market. One requires such an edge, and you get it included in your tuition fee. Before even entering the job force, going to school in Benin Republic opens you up to the rest of West Africa and the world for tourism and other educational experiences. 
  6. The universities offer a wide range of academic programs and courses across various departments, business, engineering, medicine, social sciences, or humanities. Schools offer Bachelor’s, Masters, and Post-Graduate programmes. Students are not confined to maintaining the same course throughout their study, allowing them to explore and truly find their passion.
  7. Most first year students are required to use school-provided accommodation for their safety, and after that, they are allowed to get their own lodging around the universities, which are still rather affordable.
  8. The welfare of the students is paramount so universities are becoming more serious about healthcare options, extracurricular activities, and career counseling. 
  9. I think my favourite part about the educational system in Benin Republic is that most administrations are managed by young, upwardly mobile professionals (Yuppies as we like to call ourselves). Most of the registrars and administrators are below 40 years of age. While this might frighten some parents, it allows for a unique and up-to-date educational experience as we are able to easily adapt today’s societal changes into the academic culture. 

With these few points, I hope I have been able to convince you and not confuse you to attend university in Benin Republic. But of course, do your research! Check if the school has a website, social media pages, liaison offices, promotional events, and talk to parents, students, and alumni.

Ugo Magnus Kel (PhD)

Registrar, Weldios University.

---

