Ahmed Jaha Babawo, a member of the House of Representatives, has apologised to Nigerians for his controversial remark surrounding rape incidents in the country.

Sex crimes have dominated the national discourse over the past week after three high-profile cases of rape that also resulted in the murder of two of them.

While contributing to a motion to condemn the string of rape incidents in the country at the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 4, 2020, Babawo said Nigerian women need to dress more decently to avoid abuse from men.

"Women should cultivate the habit of dressing properly and decently to avoid unnecessary harassment and abuse by men, because men are not wood," the 46-year-old said.

The lawmaker had also, in a previous amendment, proposed applying the maximum penalty of death, or life imprisonment for convicted rapists.

However, it was his comment on women's dressing that stuck out for many Nigerians after a report of Thursday's session by Pulse Nigeria.

Babawo's comment attracted national outrage with many Nigerians calling and messaging him with condemnation after his contact information was shared online.

In an emailed response to Pulse on Saturday, June 6, the lawmaker, representative of Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency, Borno, said he regrets his comments.

"I deeply apologise for this position, because as some have rightly argued, my comments, could imply that women who are victims, share the blame of being raped.

"This clearly, could not have been the intention of someone who suggested death penalty for rapists," he said.

Babawo stressed that a woman's choice of dressing cannot justify rape, and cautioned men to do better and be more disciplined.

He apologised to his colleagues in the House, especially female lawmakers, and his constituents who might have been disappointed by his comments.

The lawmaker also reiterated his call for state governments to domesticate the Child Rights Act, Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and other relevant laws against gender-based violence in the country.

Archibong remains mute

Babawo was not the only lawmaker to make controversial comments during Thursday's plenary.

Henry Okon Archibong has failed to address the controversy that has trailed his equally controversial comments on rape [Facebook/Itu/Ibiono Ibom 2019]

While making his own contribution, Henry Okon Archibong, representative of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom, said he supports calls for punitive measures for rapists, but that the law alone is not enough to solve the problem.

The 53-year-old suggested that women could be making rape incidents easier because they dress indecently.

He said, "I totally support any punitive measures for people that actually go around raping people; but there's a saying in my place that says when you're addressing the hawk, you also have to address the chicken.

"Mr Speaker, the way our girls and women dress these days is so terrible."

Despite being put under the same public pressure as Babawo to readdress his comment, the lawmaker has not made any public statement.

He has also failed to respond to a message from Pulse to address his controversial comment, as of the time of this report.

Nigerians, especially women, have expressed frustration over the past week at the rape culture that's pervasive in the country.

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old first year student of the University of Benin was raped and fatally wounded in Edo State last week, and died days before 18-year-old Barakat Bello was raped and murdered at the home she shared with her family in Oyo State earlier this week.

The Jigawa State Police Command also announced last week the arrest of 11 men who had, at different times and on many occasions, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

Dozens of protesters marched in Lagos and Abuja on Friday, June 5 to demand a state of emergency on gender-based violence in the country.