Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

The distribution which took place in Katsina, is part of activities to mark 2024 World Humanitarian Day. According to Mrs Radda, the distribution of the rice and disbursement of cash to those in need across the state was part of her commitment towards serving humanity.

“This act is not just a reflection of empathy for the less fortunate, but also a testament of dedication to improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.

“The initiative is part of my ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts, a commitment I share with my husband.

“Together, we have consistently prioritised the welfare of the people, especially those facing hardships,” according to the governor’s wife.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the governor’s wife for the gesture, saying that it will go a long way in reducing their hardship.