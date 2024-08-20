ADVERTISEMENT
Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stated that the distribution of the rice and disbursement of cash to those in need, is part of her commitment towards serving humanity.

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]
Governor's wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

The distribution which took place in Katsina, is part of activities to mark 2024 World Humanitarian Day. According to Mrs Radda, the distribution of the rice and disbursement of cash to those in need across the state was part of her commitment towards serving humanity.

“This act is not just a reflection of empathy for the less fortunate, but also a testament of dedication to improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.

“The initiative is part of my ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts, a commitment I share with my husband.

“Together, we have consistently prioritised the welfare of the people, especially those facing hardships,” according to the governor’s wife.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the governor’s wife for the gesture, saying that it will go a long way in reducing their hardship.

According to some of them, her actions remind them that every act of kindness, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

