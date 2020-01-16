A 10-year-old pupil of Buwali Primary School, has reportedly stabbed his colleague in school, Sam Watsosi, 16, to death.

Following the incident, the suspect, a resident of Bunamubi Trading Centre in Bunamubi Parish, Bukigai Sub County area of Uganda, has reportedly taken to his heels with his father.

Police in Bududa District in eastern Uganda, accounted that Watsosi was allegedly stabbed with a knife, on the suspicion that he was dating the suspect’s longtime girlfriend.

Bududa District Police Commander (DPC), Jaffar Magyezi, who confirmed the incident, said the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

“We are hunting for the pupil, who is currently on the run with his father following the death of his colleague,” he said.

The police commander, however, asked the deceased's family to exercise restraint, saying the suspect will be arrested and charged with murder in court.