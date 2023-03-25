ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency said that the solution would end tedious and expensive field verification of pensioners.

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)
Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

Recommended articles

He said said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, that the solution is an online platform for pensioners to periodically confirm that they are alive so that they can continue to receive their monthly pension.

“The I Am Alive confirmation portal/platform is designed to enable confirm that he or she is alive from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhoods, using a smart phone or computer system.

“When this is done, pensioners do not need to embark on stressful journeys for physical verification again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajayi said that the solution would end tedious and expensive field verification.

He said that the solution has been tested by PTAD and it is ready to be fully deployed to take away the stress of continuous field verification for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners who are already on PTAD’s payroll.

Ajayi said that “I Am Alive Confirmation” platform is very simple, safe and easy to use, as the pensioner can be assisted by a family member or friend to carry out the confirmation.

He said that pensioners will be required to log on to the PTAD website www.ptad.gov.ng in a well-lit environment and begin the process to confirm that they are alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that PTAD inaugurated the “I AM ALIVE” Confirmation Solution in October 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

It commenced the pilot phase with 50,000 pensioners randomly selected from the four operational departments in the Directorate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive confirmation portal for pensioners

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Lagos govt to charge Chrisland for manslaughter, negligence over student’s death

Lagos govt to charge Chrisland for manslaughter, negligence over student’s death

EFCC re-arraigns former PDP Chairman’s son for alleged oil subsidy fraud

EFCC re-arraigns former PDP Chairman’s son for alleged oil subsidy fraud

Gov Bello pays visit, congratulates Shettima

Gov Bello pays visit, congratulates Shettima

Relief as banks begin issuance of naira notes today

Relief as banks begin issuance of naira notes today

Igbo group begs Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers to end disunity in Lagos

Igbo group begs Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers to end disunity in Lagos

PDP berates INEC for allegedly frustrating issuance of CTC of results

PDP berates INEC for allegedly frustrating issuance of CTC of results

Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

Appeal Court dismisses PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima over alleged double nomination

Appeal Court dismisses PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima over alleged double nomination

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, presents certificate of return to president-elect, Bola Tinitu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Tinubu's camp nominated Yakubu for INEC appointment, Amaechi alleges