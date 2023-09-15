ADVERTISEMENT
PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Executive Secretary, PTAD stated that the payment will continue until all accrued arrears are paid.

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate building

This is contained in a statement signed by Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, in Abuja on Friday. Ajayi said that the sum paid was of an accrued arrears and gratuity owned by the pensioners.

He also said that the benefitted retirees ranged from previously verified pensioners not on the payroll, as well as those who did not receive their gratuity on retirement, and failed payments on the GIFMIS platform.

Ajayi said that the acting Executive Secretary, PTAD, Sulayman Shelleng, said the payment was going to be continued until all accrued arrears were paid.

He assured other pensioners who were yet to receive their arrears to be calm as the directorate was working tirelessly to ensure that all outstanding arrears of pensions and gratuity were paid soon.

Ajayi quoted Shelleng as assuring the DBS pensioners of the directorate’s continued strive to ensure that their welfare was promoted.

