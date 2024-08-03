ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soweto called on the police to check the activities of suspected hoodlums, trying to cause problems at the park.

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.
Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

One of the coordinators of the protest, Hassan Soweto, a member of the Youth Rights Campaign, said this while addressing the gathering at the Gani Fawehinmi Park on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a court order obtained before the start of the nationwide action had restricted all protests in the state to the park.

The protesters would be defying the court order if they carry out the threat.

Soweto said protesters would cease occupying the park in Ojota and start marching through the streets if their demands were not met by Sunday night.

The activist said that they had since been restricted to the park, adding that they would take their march to Alausa, the seat of government if the government did not act.

He said there would be no protest at the park on Sunday, urging residents to go to their places of worship to pray for peace in the land.

NAN observed that the police barricaded the service lane on Ikorodu Road for the protesters, leaving the BRT lane and two other lanes for motorists.

It also observed that there were more vehicles on the road on Saturday, compared to the low vehicular traffic on Thursday and Friday.

NAN further observed that commercial activities have picked up in Ojota and environs as more shops opened for business.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, was still on the ground, leading other security agents to provide protection for the protesters for the third day.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told NAN that no protester was arrested on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

