Protesters demand site for Lagos market

The protesters alleged that they had earlier met with the authority of the area development council and it had refused to address their plea for a site for the market.

But Dele Oshinowo, the Executive Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), faulted the protesters’ claim.

He said that he had not met with the group of traders at any time to discuss the request for a market site.

“That place is not marked for the market. They have not gone to the Lagos State Ministry of Lands to change the use of the land to a market site.

“The group has issues with plantain sellers and started having a fight. The place they are claiming is not for the market.

“We cannot be creating a market at every spot. Rather than come to me, they went ahead to protest, what are they protesting,” he asked.

He, nonetheless, noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly had called for a meeting and the stakeholders would address the issue.

The protesters on the platform of the Centre for Human And Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), hoisted several placards with various inscriptions.

”Approve our market now. Don’t throw us to the streets. Call Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chairman to order. Register Orilowo Perishable Food Market now and Obasa must caution the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chairman, among others, were some of the inscriptions on display during the protest."

CHSR President Alex Omoteshinse, who led the protesters, said that a petition had been sent to the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa on the matter.

He explained further the petitioners were members and traders on the platform of the Orilowo Perishable Foods Market Association.

Omotehinse also said that the petitioners had also written a letter earlier to Agboyi-Ketu LCDA seeking approval for a designated site.

He alleged the council authority had refused to grant approval as requested by the association.

Omotehinse, therefore, pleaded with the Lagos State government to intervene via the state House of Assembly.

The Chairman of Orilowo Perishable Food Market, Isiaka Abdullahi, said that the association had registered the market appropriately.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the Speaker, Noheem Adams, the Majority Leader of the house, said that the matter was receiving the attention of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He explained that representatives of the traders and other stakeholders would appear before the committee on Jan. 9.