Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

This is coming on the heels of the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to activate its standby force for possible deployment in the neighbouring country.

Recall that a military junta led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani recently toppled the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum and detained the leader in his residence.

The regional body not only condemned the development but also gave the Niger military leaders an ultimatum to release and reinstate Bazoum or face military action.

However, the Kano protesters called on ECOWAS and the Nigerian government to jettison the plan of military intervention in the Niger Republic.

Moving in a procession on Saturday, August 12, 2023, they chanted pro-Niger rhetorics, saying “Nigeriens are our brothers, Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours, we don’t want war, war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the Western forces,” the protesters chanted spiritedly.

There have been growing concerns among Nigerians, especially from the northern part of the country, where five states share boundaries with the politically troubled nation.

Many people, including religious leaders, have cautioned President Bola Tinubu, who also doubles as the ECOWAS Chairman, against embarking on any military expedition in the Niger Republic.

Residents of the concerned states have also voiced their concerns about a possible backlash in the event of a military showdown in Niger.