ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Niger coupists remain resolute in their plan not to return the country to the care of the deposed President, Bazoum.

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes. [CNN]
Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes. [CNN]

Recommended articles

The threat came to light hours after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) activated its standby force for a possible military invasion of the politically troubled country.

Representatives of the junta informed the U.S. Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country earlier this week, a Western military official who craved anonymity told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official, also speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, corroborated the account to AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bazoum has been held hostage at his residence since his ouster from power in a July 26, 2023, coup led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani.

ECOWAS, during its Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023, directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger after the coup.

However, the regional bloc gave no details about the make-up, location, and proposed date of deployment for any military intervention force.

ECOWAS had earlier given the Niger military leaders a seven-day ultimatum to restore constitutional order in the West African country but they instead went ahead to appoint a Prime Minister in a move that indicated their resolve to set up a new government.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

US alleges China influencing Nigeria with loans

US alleges China influencing Nigeria with loans

Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu, Presidential aide

Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu, Presidential aide

Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders

Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders

How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

We won’t dialogue with bandits in Katsina, Gov Radda

We won’t dialogue with bandits in Katsina, Gov Radda

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with US, others for help

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

General Abdourahamane Tiani (right) is Niger's new leader [AFP]

6 fascinating facts about Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani