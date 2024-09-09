ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Jeremiah replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Segun Adeyemi

The church, as expressed in the release, is frustrated by NAFDAC's lack of response to its inquiries, despite its willingness to engage in dialogue.

We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC
We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

The allegations surfaced after NAFDAC issued a public warning on Sunday, 8, September cautioning against the ministry's use of its name in association with spiritual items.

In a statement signed by Sophia Iloyd, the church's media representative, Fufeyin's ministry declared the claims "false and misleading."

According to the statement, the church operates within the legal protections of Sections 38 and 39 of Nigeria's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and expression.

"As a church, we are guided by our faith and the teachings of the Bible. We have not produced or sold consumable items, let alone used NAFDAC's name to deceive the public," the church stated, according to Punch.

The ministry acknowledged receiving a letter from NAFDAC on August 27, inviting the spiritual head to question the ministry about its use of healing items.

However, the church was given less than 12 hours to respond and had already communicated its stance to the agency.

Furthermore, the church alleged that the complainant, Mr Martins Vincent Otse, forged receipts in his claims, which are now under police investigation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

