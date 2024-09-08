We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

This is contained in a statement by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Olusayo Akintola, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Akintola, Omoto is operating with Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State.

He said that the suspect was selling miracle water, miracle soap, and other unregistered products to unsuspected Nigerians, claiming that they were all NAFDAC-approved.

He said that NAFDAC got the hint through a series of petitions from concerned citizens about Omoto.

He said that the miracle water and soap were advertised to have healing capacity and NAFDAC certification.

“The suspect showcased the use of the miracle water and miracle soap on social media.

“He claimed that they had the capacity to heal barrenness and that women who used both products would be pregnant with twins.

“He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered, which attracted the public to begin to make efforts to verify the claim,” he said.

Akintola said that petitioners also submitted some of the products from the church to NAFDAC for verification.

He listed the products to include miracle and healing water, River Jordan water, and the miracle water from the pool of Bethsaida.

Others are a new beginning Mount Camel miracle water, water of life miracle water from the pool of Bethsaida and father smelled perfume.

He said that upon receipt of the petitions, NAFDAC, through its Director of Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS), contacted the Delta State Coordinator to verify the existence of the church.

“The state coordinator was also directed to take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the church where the miracle water and other products were produced.

“He covertly bought the miracle water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the church and took pictures of other products,” he said.

The NAFDAC media consultant said that on visiting the church, subsequently, the team met the Head of Service (HOS), Ogunleye Fufeyin, and the Chief Security Officer (CSO).

He said that officials of the church denied producing miracle and healing water or soap, even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase.

“On August 27, a team of investigators and enforcement team of NAFDAC, along with a federal task force on counterfeit and unwholesome foods, visited the church to commence an investigation.

“Officials of the church did not cooperate with the team, which prompted the issuing of a letter of invitation for them to report at the NAFDAC office in Asaba for further investigation, but it was not honoured.

“Instead of honouring the invitation, they submitted a legal document at NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja on August 28,” he said.

Akintola said that a document made available to NAFDAC on Sept. 3 claimed that the church entered a production agreement with one Globod Table Water without the knowledge of NAFDAC.

He said that the act was illegal according to the extant rules and regulations on commercial production.

He said that the NAFDAC investigation and enforcement team had sealed Globod Table Water.

He said that the factory was sealed for aiding and abetting the production, sale, and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome miracle water with a fake NAFDAC registration number.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC.

” The public is also advised to stop patronising any of these products. NAFDAC is a scientific organisation that is guided by verifiable facts before registering any product.