ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun disclosed that the Force CID would be reorganised such that only qualified and competent officers would function in the department as well as state commands.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbetokun stated this while addressing officers and men of the Kano State Police Command on Friday.

He also said there would be no more special promotions in the Force.

Egbetokun further enjoined the personnel to shun extortion and other corrupt acts in order to enhance their pubic image in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I used to tell my officers to stop extortion, the police job is a very good job, is the best job in the world. Is a job that when you do it very well, you get prayers from people.

“It is also a job that you will do and get the opposite of prayers. So it is you the policeman that will determine what you want.

“If you want prayers, you will get enough prayers in this job. And if you want the opposite of prayers you are going to get it too. So, be mindful of that fact,” he said.

Egbetokun reminded them that God loved the police and was looking for a policeman to bless.

“Some of you will have sent away angels that God have sent to you to bless you with your wickedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The moment you are engaging in corruption you are telling God that don’t worry about me I can bless myself, and God will not bother about you.

“But if you address your job with the fear of God, God will single you out for blessing.

“If you want your personal blessing then you must will it for yourself. So, if you want your personal blessing which you wish for yourself or the one from God.

“I will rather chose the blessing that will come from God,” the IG-P said.

Egbetokun disclosed that the Force CID would be reorganised such that only qualified and competent officers would function in the department as well as state commands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henceforth, only officers who can inspire public confidence will be given sensitive duty post, such as Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and DPOs. If you cannot inspire public confidence you will not merit such positions.

“We want competence, we want honesty, we want integrity. That is the only way we can inspire public confidence.

“We want the support of members of the public. We cannot be calling for support when we also are not showing transparency; we’re not showing competence and we are not showing capability.

“We must show capacity. We must show integrity. We must show to the members of the public that we can be trusted. We are the lead agency in internal security. We have to demonstrate this.

“We must show commitment to professionalism. We must improve our relationship with members of the public. We must stop corruption and extortion in our system. It doesn’t pay us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who have been engaging in extortion, I want to ask you, how has extortion improved your quality of life?” the IG-P said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hussaini Gumel, said over 150 criminals were arrested in different parts of the state .

He said that already a comprehensive security network had been worked out to ensure arrest and prosecution of criminal elements in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman