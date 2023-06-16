ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu to meet Dangote, Bill Gates Monday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dangote said he and his friend, Bill Gates will visit Tinubu on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

This was disclosed by Dangote after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Briefing State House correspondent on his visit to Tinubu, Dangote said, "I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together.

Although the Chairman of Dangote Group refrained from stating the purpose of Monday's visit, it may not be unconnected to Tinubu's ongoing consultations with key stakeholders within the local and global business community.

It'd be recalled that the President has held a series of meetings with influential Nigerians including leaders of industries, organised labour, governors, and lawmakers since he assumed office on May 29.

The meetings were geared towards getting the buy-in of the stakeholders on his administration's policies and programmes.

On June 8, Tinubu received Exxon Mobil Executives; Liam Mallon, Richard Laing and Adesua Dozie in a private meeting at the Villa.

The President, during his inaugural speech, promised local and foreign investors that he will, “review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.

We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

