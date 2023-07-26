President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

The president spoke after a meeting with Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Talon was mandated by the ECOWAS to proceed immediately to the West African country that has been termed the most coup prone country in the region.

Tinubu is the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Head of States and Government, and the body had decided to discourage the issue of undemocratic change of government by the military in the region.

During a meeting between Tinubu and the Presidents of Niger and Benin a fortnight ago, Talon was mandated to lead the ECOWAS delegation to Mali and Burkina Faso where the military are in control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an attempted coup was reported in Niger Republic early on Wednesday.