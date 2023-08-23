President Tinubu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 67

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said he shares in this moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

The president acknowledges the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged the Sultan’s personal traveling, interventions, mediations and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

Tinubu extolled the Sultan’s magnanimity, friendliness and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society.

”He has always provided platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee,” he said.

The Sultan, he said, as a former military officer, served the nation meritoriously, adding that his wealth of experience would continuously to be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic and cultural divides.