President Tinubu salutes IBB at 82

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of the celebrant and his family.

President Bola Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. (PMNews)
President Bola Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. (PMNews)

Babangida is the former military President and would turn 82 years old on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu congratulated Babangida, saying he had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff.

The President said the celebrant left indelible legacies for his gallant defense of nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

He commended Babangida’s immense contributions to national development.

He said this included the creation of many states to strengthen the Federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalisation of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

Tinubu noted the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who had, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of the celebrant and his family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

