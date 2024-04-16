ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu declares April 7 as National Police Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu says his administration had initiated wide-ranging reforms to revitalize the nation’s police.

President Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made this known on Monday night during the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony held in the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He identified a complete overhaul of the institutional mentality and memory of police officers as fundamental in his administration’s ongoing bid to transform the force into a modern, professional, and accountable institution.

He said that his administration had initiated wide-ranging reforms to revitalize the nation’s police force since assuming office in 2023.

He, therefore, stressed the need to engage men and women of the force in training and capacity-building to equip them with the expertise required to carry out the arduous task of modern policing.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week as National Police Day.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in our tradition of honouring the Police Force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as Police Week.

“Furthermore, the last day of the week, April 7th, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria.

“Tonight, I must remind you that we don’t see you as just the shields of the nation, we don’t see you as robots.

“This is why we are here; we are here to humanise you.

“At a time in Nigeria’s history, when the nation’s security architecture is being stretched beyond elastic limits, the citizens have been able to endure in the face of security threats as well as attacks on their lives and livelihoods due to the commitment of the police.

“Your exemplary valour doesn’t only represent the pinnacle of patriotism that binds us but also instills confidence that brighter days lie just beyond the horizon.”

The president listed part of the comprehensive reforms by his administration to rejuvenate the police force to include investment in training and capacity-building.

Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook An appeal has been made to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call the Nigerian Police Force to order. Pulse Nigeria
“My administration will ensure that police officers are equipped with the knowledge, skills, values, and expertise required to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing.”

He also gave assurance that the government would upgrade the equipment and technology of the force to enhance its operational effectiveness and efficiency.

“This includes acquiring fit-for-purpose equipment, weapons, ammunition, and armoured carriers to provide cover and protection for officers in combat situations.

“These endeavours will be supported by suitable measures to enhance the status of our officers and personnel both during their service and after retirement,” President Tinubu said.

Earlier, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for recognising the hard work, resilience, and patriotism of the officers and men of the Police Force.

He expressed his delight and that of the National Assembly for celebrating the well-deserved officers of the force.

The Senate President stressed that the decision to celebrate the nation’s unsung heroes would pave the way for a new Police Force in the country.

“The leadership of the police understands the role of the Police Force in a democratic dispensation.

“I commend the Inspector-General of Police and I commend the police officers for the work of sacrifice and for maintaining peace and order in our communities.

“As we commend the good officers, let us weed out the bad ones among the Police Force as, to whom much is given, much is expected,” Akpabio said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

