President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased Aljanna Firdaus.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
In a similar message, the President also commiserated with the Chairman, Council of Imams in the Federal Capital Territory and Chief Imam of Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Dr Tajudeen Adigun, over the death of his mother, Hajia Aishatu.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, on Monday in Abuja. Hajia Aishatu Adigun died on Wednesday and was buried the following day at Offa, Kwara.

Tinubu, in his condolence message to Mangal, said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of your dear wife, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal, at the weekend.

“I know the pain from such a loss is difficult to bear. My family and I identify with you at this difficult moment and we pray that God Almighty will forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and give you the needed strength to live on without her.”

Tinubu was represented on Sunday by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a condolence visit to the Mangal home in Katsina. In his message to Imam Adigun, the President consoled the Muslim leader, urging him to take solace in the good name and excellent record of service left behind by his late mother.

Tinubu prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljanna Firdaus.

News Agency Of Nigeria

