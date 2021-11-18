RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

Authors:

Jude Egbas

This will pave the way for the mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change.

Photo of the 2020 Budget signing by President Buhari (Twitter @BashirAhmaad)
Photo of the 2020 Budget signing by President Buhari (Twitter @BashirAhmaad)

President Muhammadu Buhari has just signed two bills--Climate Change and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)--into law.

Recommended articles

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, discloses that the president "has signed into law two important bills passed by the National Assembly thereby making them to become part of the Laws of the Federation.

"The Climate Change Act owes its origin to a bill sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo and provides for, among other things, the mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change.

"It also paves the way for environmental and economic accounting and a push for a net zero emission deadline plan in the country.

"The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) Act amends the AMCON Act No.4, 2010.

It provides for the extension of the tenor of the Resolution Cost Fund and grants access to the Special Tribunal established by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act 2020, which confers on the corporation the power “to take possession, manage, foreclose or sell, transfer, assign or otherwise deal with the asset or property used as security for eligible bank assets and related matters.’’

"This, in effect, will help AMCON make recoveries and for debtors to fulfil their commitments to banks."

President Buhari recently made commitments at the Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

Minister drums support for census, population control

Minister drums support for census, population control

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)