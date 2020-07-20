The presidency has urged Nigerians to brace up for surprises ahead of the report of the panel investigating Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari said this on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Shehu said the finding of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel will surprise Nigerians, adding that the presidency has been receiving some updates from the panel.

He, however, urged Nigerians to ignore the outbursts of people who have questioned the probe.

Reacting to the claim by Magu’s lawyers that the investigation was a witch-hunt, Shehu said the allegation should be left for the panel to respond to.

Ibrahim Magu accused of using a pastor to reloot funds (Vanguards)

He said, “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advise Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody.”

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel is investigating over 20 allegations leveled against the embattled EFCC boss.