The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that the wife and children of the President Muhammadu Buhari have the right to use the Presidential jet.

Garba said this in a statement on Saturday, January 11, 2020, while reacting to criticisms from some Nigerians over Buhari’s decision to allow his daughter, Hanan to use the Presidential jet to attend a private function in Bauchi.

He said Hanan’s trip to Bauchi on Thursday, January 9, 2020, was duly authorized and also followed normal procedure.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari. (Punch)

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”

Hanan, who recently graduated with a first-class in Photography from Ravensbourne University, London, was said to have been invited by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, as a special guest of honour.