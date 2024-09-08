Presidency disowns yacht with Nigerian flag linked to Tinubu

In a viral video on social media, the yacht can be seen displaying the Nigerian flag as it sailed through the French town on vacation.

The scene quickly triggered several conspiracy theories online with some people linking the yacht’s ownership to President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Presidency said neither Tinubu nor the Nigerian government has any association with the yacht, clarifying that it belongs to a private individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is contained in a response to the claims, issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Otega Ogra.

In a post on his X on Saturday, September 8, 2024, Ogra explained that flags used by the President or the Nigerian Armed Forces don't feature a coat of arms as seen on the one bore by the yacht in question.

He added that the official Nigeria flag is Green-White-Green without any additional symbols.

“There have been false claims circulating that a private individual’s yacht spotted in St. Tropez is a Nigerian government yacht. Here are some points to consider in order to discern the truth.

“The 42-metre Benetti yacht currently being circulated online has been privately owned for around five years since its construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to note that this specific yacht has no connection or ownership ties to the Nigerian government, President, or Armed Forces. Any claims or assertions suggesting otherwise are simply untrue and inaccurate. It is not uncommon for luxury yachts to fly the flag of the owner’s country as well as the flag of the country in which they are registered.