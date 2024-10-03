ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor’s directive is driven by concerns that some individuals are taking advantage of system failures to engage in wrongdoing.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The governor gave the order in a statement signed by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Yola on Thursday.

He warned that failure to comply would result in the forfeiture of October salaries until the certificates were submitted.

According to him, this move aims to restore order and prevent unqualified individuals from occupying positions, thereby denying opportunities to the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gov. Fintiri has issued a directive requiring all workers in government institutions, ministries, boards, and agencies to immediately present their certificates.

“This exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anyone but rather to ensure sanity in the system.

“No one will be denied their salary if they present their certificates before the end of October,” he stated.

According to the statement, the governor’s directive is driven by concerns that some individuals are taking advantage of system failures to engage in wrongdoing.

He stressed, “These issues must be addressed, and the service should be a haven for scholarship and honesty, rather than a haven for misfits.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Lagos needs 66,000 hospital beds to meet patients' demands - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos needs 66,000 hospital beds to meet patients' demands - Sanwo-Olu

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

We're also feeling the hardship in Nigeria – Oil, gas workers lament

We're also feeling the hardship in Nigeria – Oil, gas workers lament

Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission