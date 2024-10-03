Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

The governor gave the order in a statement signed by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Yola on Thursday.

He warned that failure to comply would result in the forfeiture of October salaries until the certificates were submitted.

According to him, this move aims to restore order and prevent unqualified individuals from occupying positions, thereby denying opportunities to the younger generation.

“Gov. Fintiri has issued a directive requiring all workers in government institutions, ministries, boards, and agencies to immediately present their certificates.

“This exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anyone but rather to ensure sanity in the system.

“No one will be denied their salary if they present their certificates before the end of October,” he stated.

According to the statement, the governor’s directive is driven by concerns that some individuals are taking advantage of system failures to engage in wrongdoing.