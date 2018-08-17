news

Four days after his arrest, Premium Times journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, had been released from Police detention.

Ogundipe was released on Friday, August 17, 2018, after he was granted bail by magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed of the Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrate Court in Kubwa, Abuja.

The judge had first heard the case on Wednesday after Ogundipe was secretly arraigned without being allowed legal representation. On that day, Mohammed granted a request by the police that the journalist be detained for five days until August 20, 2018.

However on Friday morning, it was learnt that Ogundipe was to be taken to the same court. The company’s lawyer was thus present at the court.

At the court, the lawyer argued for the bail of Ogundipe, a request that was not opposed by the police counsel.

Mohammed granted the bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety who must be resident withing the court’s jurisdiction.

The bail conditions were met and Ogundipe was released.

'Ogundipe stole classified documents'

The Police in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, had accused Ogundipe of being in possession of classified documents.

Moshood alleged that Ogundipe’s action was capable of causing a breach of national security and a breakdown of law and order.

But, Premium Times through its lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, said Moshood’s statement was “misleading and prejudicial.”