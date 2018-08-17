Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe released

Samuel Ogundipe Premium Times journalist granted bail, released from Police detention

Premium Times journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, has been granted bail and released from Police detention.

  • Published:
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court. play Samuel Ogundipe granted bail and released from Police detention. (Premium Times)

Four days after his arrest, Premium Times journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, had been released from Police detention.

Ogundipe was released on Friday, August 17, 2018, after he was granted bail by magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed of the Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrate Court in Kubwa, Abuja.

The judge had first heard the case on Wednesday after Ogundipe was secretly arraigned without being allowed legal representation. On that day, Mohammed granted a request by the police that the journalist be detained for five days until August 20, 2018.

However on Friday morning, it was learnt that Ogundipe was to be taken to the same court. The company’s lawyer was thus present at the court.

At the court, the lawyer argued for the bail of Ogundipe, a request that was not opposed by the police counsel.

Mohammed granted the bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety who must be resident withing the court’s jurisdiction.

The bail conditions were met and Ogundipe was released.

'Ogundipe stole classified documents'

The Police in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, had accused Ogundipe of being in possession of classified documents.

Moshood alleged that Ogundipe’s action was capable of causing a breach of national security and a breakdown of law and order.

But, Premium Times through its lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, said Moshood’s statement was “misleading and prejudicial.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global...bullet

Related Articles

Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
Politics Nigeria is making plans to decentralise its police force
Samuel Ogundipe Police arraign Premium Times reporter secretly without lawyer
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
#EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARS
Pulse Opinion Osinbajo's directive won't end SARS brutality
Pulse Opinion What overhauling SARS means for Nigerian millennials
Nigerian Writers Award 2015 List of 231 nominees shortlisted in 24 categories

Local

Army says Operation Python Dance will return to South-East
Operation Python Dance III Army says controversial training exercise will return to South-East soon
Okonjo-Iweala says Jonathan was weak on corruption
Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption frustrated her
Why Nigerians should pay more attention to activities of FRC
Pulse Opinion Why more Nigerians should pay attention to activities of the financial reporting council
Lai Mohammed denies ransom for Dapchi girls' claim
Lai Mohammed Information minister denies ransom for Dapchi girls' claim