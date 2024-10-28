Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

The correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some of the charging centres reports that residents were trooping in their numbers to charge their phones.

NAN reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who attributed the fault in its 330KV Ugwaji-Apir transmission line, however, said that efforts were on top gear to fix the problem.

Most owners of such charging spots largely sell phone accessories. John Greg, whose charging spot is located at Tudun Wada community of Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau, said that the power outage had increased patronage.

"As you can see, I sell phone accessories and also charge phones for those who don’t have electricity at all.

"But with the current power outage affecting most states in the northern part, patronage has increased; I charge more than 700 phones daily.

"Before now, I charged each phone for ₦100, but since we also use generators and with the hike in the price of fuel, we have also increased the price of our services to ₦200 per phone,’’ he said.

Greg explained that the hike in the price of charging had not affected the level of patronage, insisting that his services were crucial, particularly for phone users who can’t afford generators in their homes.

Also, Sunday James, who owns a charging spot at Hwolshe community of Jos South LGA, said that he collects ₦150 per phone and power bank for his services. James, who explained that he uses a generator to provide the service, said he attends to more than 600 customers daily.

"I am particularly not happy that this is happening in a country with abundant human and capital resources; a country that God has so blessed.

"But this is the situation we have found ourselves in and we are taking advantage of it to make money.

"This is not stealing or cheating, but providing services to those in need,’’ he added.