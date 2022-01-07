RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Port Harcourt Soot: Traditional Rulers beg South South Govs to intervene

Authors:

Jude Egbas

“On behalf of the council, I implore the Governors of the South-South geopolitical zone, led by their Chairman, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to take up this issue as a matter of urgency," the monarch said.

#StopTheSoot has become a hashtag on Twitter
#StopTheSoot has become a hashtag on Twitter

The air in and around Rivers and Port Harcourt, the state's capital city, is a polluted ball of soot-laden mess.

It's been that way for years, with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike recently blaming artisanal crude oil refiners and the federal government for not doing enough to solve the malaise.

Pulse Nigeria first spotlighted the soot problem in oil-rich Rivers in 2018.

Four years on, the problem persists and not much has been done to hold anyone accountable, as lifespans get shortened for residents of Rivers.

Now the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers is calling on the federal government to issue modular refinery licenses to operators of illegal refineries; and for governors of the south-south region to swing into action.

Chairman of the council and King of Opobo Kingdom, Dandeson Jaja, issued a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday, January 7, 2022.

“This form of pollution is suspected to be responsible for an increase in health hazards such as bronchitis, asthma, lung cancer and heart attacks which are prevalent in the state and Niger Delta region due to the activities of illegal refiners.

“On behalf of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, I call on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, issue modular refinery licenses to operators of illegal refineries to engage in lawful and controlled production of fuel to serve the people and keep our environment clean,” Jaja stated tersely.

Activists in Port Harcourt have been fighting the soot pollution on social media with the #StopTheSoot hashtag, but their voices get drowned in more black soot.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

Port Harcourt Soot: Traditional Rulers beg South South Govs to intervene

