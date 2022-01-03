Wike blames Buhari's FG for Port Harcourt's long-lasting soot pollution

A cloud of soot has enveloped many areas of the state capital for years, putting a strain on the lives of numerous residents.

The cause of the soot has been attributed to the activities of illegal bunkering and artisanal crude oil refiners.

Governor Wike said in his New Year's Day address on January 1, 2022 that his government is 'overly concerned' by the the problem.

Pulse Nigeria

He said the numerous requests made to the Federal Government for intervention to stop those responsible for the environmental disaster have been largely ignored.

"Unfortunately, the Federal Government has remained inexplicably silent over our request and even complicit to a large extent with the security agencies actively aiding, encouraging and protecting the artisanal refiners to continue with their harmful activities unabated," he said.

He said his government will continue to engage the Federal Government, as well as appeal to illegal crude oil refiners to stop their operations in consideration of their serious environmental and health implications.

The 58-year-old said he's also directed the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council to go after all the illegal crude oil refining sites along Creek road and adjoining areas of the city and shut them down with immediate effect.

The soot situation has led to numerous protests over the past six years, with residents complaining about the terrible effects it's been having on their health and daily lives.