Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Bayo Wahab

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the president and the governors agreed to set up a committee to tackle product hoarding in the country.

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. [Punch]
Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. [Punch]

The commission said the store was sealed because of its lack of transparency in how it fixes product prices.

This is coming 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu and governors had a meeting on the food crisis in the country.

Speaking after the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris said some traders hoarding food products.

Idris said, “Mr President has agreed to set up a committee to deepen the conversation that has happened at the just-concluded meeting. Of course, you know that it is impossible to complete most of the issues that were raised at the meeting so it is going to be a continuous one. ⁣

“The National Security Adviser, the Director General of the state services, and the Inspector General of Police have been directed to coordinate with the state governors to look at the issue of those hoarding commodities. ⁣

“At this point, the nation requires foods to be brought out to the people so that we can control prices and put food on the table of most Nigerians. Other commodity traders are busy hoarding these commodities so that Nigerians will suffer or they will make more money as a result.

He disclosed that President Tinubu has urged security agencies to collaborate with state governors to end product hoarding in the country.

