Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications' Dicastery

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo to the Vatican Dicastery for Communications.

Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo.
Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo. [dailypost]

The appointment was announced in a statement made available by Rev. Fr. John Irekiigbe, the Director of Communications, Oyo Diocese, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN reports that the Dicastery of Communications is the administrative department of the Holy See (The Vatican State) through which Pope Francis directs affairs that pertain to Social Communications in the Roman Catholic Church.

Badejo has, since 2015, been the Bishop President for CEPACS, the French acronym for the Pan African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications, which is the communications committee of Bishops for the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Badejo, a communications scholar, served as the Communications Secretary and later on, Director, to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria between 1996 and 2003.

He is currently the Vice Chairman, Social Communications Department of the Regional Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA).

In an interview with NAN, Badejo said that this assignment of service would help the communication apostolate of the Catholic Church in Nigeria and Africa to relate better with the Holy Father’s pastoral initiatives.

“I pray and trust that this assignment of service will help the communication apostolate of the Catholic Church in Nigeria and Africa to relate better with the Holy Father’s pastoral initiatives and better expose the pastoral activities of the Church in Nigeria and in Africa to the whole world,” he told NAN.

Other members of the Dicastery are: Cardinal Maura Gambetti, O.F.M., the archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican and Archbishop Jorge Eduardo Lozano of San Juan de Cuyo. the Secretary General of the Latin American Episcopal Council (C.E.L.A.M.).

Also, Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia of the Ukrainians, and Reverend Sr. Nathalie Becquart, X.M.C.J., the Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops will serve in the dicastery.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

