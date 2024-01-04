Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

Shammah Kpanja, ASUP President, conveyed this appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that on Oct.17, 2023, the Accountant-General of the Federation said it would begin implementation of a 40 per cent automatic deduction of IGR with effect from November 2023.

It would also be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, through the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, at the 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan, suspended the policy for higher institutions.

The policy implementation was described as “ill-timed’ since the universities were struggling.

Kpanja said the union’s attention had been drawn to the circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Dec. 28, with a 40 per cent deduction on IGR on government-owned enterprises.

He noted that the circular was similar to the one issued in October 2023.

According to Kpanja, the union is surprised and worried that the Federal Ministry of Finance is issuing yet another circular.

“This effect presumably overrides the presidential directive on the issue as there are no reports yet indicating that the president has lifted the suspension.

“We are indeed worried by this unwelcome end of the year “gift” by the Federal Ministry of Finance as same is a clear invitation to anarchy in these tertiary institutions.

“As a matter of fact, no polytechnic in the country can survive with this poorly thought-out policy of classifying tertiary institutions as revenue-generating agencies.

“We are therefore calling for the exclusion of tertiary institutions in general and polytechnics in particular from this circular," he said.

The union’s president added that the call was borne from the need to save the institutions and Polytechnics in particular from foreseen capitulation.

Kpanja said the move would also have severe ripple effects and consequences on staff, students and society at large.

He further urged the government to rather devise means of increasing funding to the tertiary institutions.