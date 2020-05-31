A police Inspector, Monday Gabriel, has been arrested in Lagos for killing his colleague, Felix Okago.

Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Elkana said Gabriel, who was transferred from Abuja to a federal government facility in Ikoyi went berserk on Sunday evening and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of Felix, who was on duty with him.

The statement reads, “On 31/5/2020 at about 0430 hours, Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically,” he said.

“One Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

“In an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping. He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the investigation to take over the investigation. The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland.”

It would be recalled that barely two days ago, two police officers were arrested in Lagos for killing Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl.

Again, the Lagos police command recently announced the arrest of a police inspector, Okoro Charles for allegedly killing one Fatai Oladipupo in the Ikotun area of the state.