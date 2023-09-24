Police warn bloggers, celebrities to stop interfering in Mohbad's death probe

The warning was issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a post on his X, former Twitter account.

The police mouthpiece further cautioned against the attempts to use the artist’s death for content farming or to attract attention and followers.

While cautioning the people to guard their utterances regarding the ongoing investigation, he said the police or any security agency may be compelled to invite anyone caught making affirmative comments on the issue to corroborate or testify in the case.

“I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbad’s death to cruise or mobilize followers. They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

"Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned,” Adejobi's post on Friday, September 22, 2023, read.

Pulse reported that the police have completed the autopsy procedure for the deceased and promised to provide further information to the public regarding the outcome as soon as the results are available.