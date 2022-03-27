RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police upgrade crime reporting mobile app, 'NPF Rescue Me'

The Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), Mr Usman Alkali, has confirmed an upgrade of the Nigeria Police Force crime reporting mobile application, “NPF Rescue Me’’.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the application was designed for effective report of emergencies, criminal activities and professional misconducts of police officers to ensure rapid and immediate response by operatives of the force.

Adejobi said the “NPF Rescue Me App” was improved to redefine security and personalise policing by enabling android and ios users to download the app from the various app stores.

According to him, the step is for the public to register with their details and have access to a variety of features including emergency services, crime reporting, navigation and ambulance services.

“The application also has an emergency button that alerts operatives at the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre in cases of depression.

“Once this alert is received, the operatives, immediately, send out the required assistance to victims irrespective of their locations within the country,” he said.

He advised the public to download the application into their mobile gadgets, and input some required information for improved services and their personal safety.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to exploring the use of cutting-edge technology for combating crime and responding to emergency situations.

