The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amaraizu stated that the measure became imperative to avoid miscreants taking advantage of the security lapses in the business places to wreak havoc on unsuspecting customers.

He said that such business environments were often seen as fertile ground for the perpetration of crime during festivities.

According to him, this move is part of proactive measures put in place to ensure safety and security of those accessing hospitality facilities such as hotels, night clubs and recreation points in the state.

“The need for operators to be security conscious, especially as we go into the Yuletide period, cannot be ignored.

“To this end, the command has further advised hotel, club and other relaxation point owners to be proactive by installing security cameras.

“Hotel owners are to ensure proper documentation of guests and ensure proper background check of persons before they are employed.

“Hotel owners and operators should try as much as possible to investigate any strange noise on their premises,’’ Amaraizu added.

The command further advised them not to allow their security men to display wares at their entrance gates, pointing out that some buyers might be hoodlums waiting for an opportunity to strike.

He said: “Some unscrupulous customers might come to the hotel with a criminal intention to wound or kill their victims inside the room and as a result may not do the proper documentation as may be required.

He listed the command’s distress call numbers to include, 08032003702, 08098880172, 08086671202 and 08075390883 with the Twitter page as “policeng_enugu.’’