A woman simply identified as Nasiba, has called out the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for harassing her family with men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to the Kaduna Police Command.

The daughter of Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, accused Adamu of harassing her family over her refusal to remain in a legally dissolved marriage with one Abubakar Musa, who happens to be her ex-husband.

TheCable reports that Nasiba said some policemen, on Monday, November 11, 2019, came to arrest her father and her elder brother on the orders of the IGP.

Nasiba explained that the policemen could not produce any warrant to effect the arrest.

“They came over to the house with no warrant but a petition they claim was from my ex-husband,” she said.

“In the petition, he accused my dad of taking me away from him and marrying me off to someone else illegally. But this is not true. The marriage was dissolved at the court, and I got the divorce certificate.

“My ex-husband has chosen to humiliate me and my family. The IG sent five police vans to pick up my father, his lawyer and the judge that treated the case while he was praying in the mosque. They wanted to take me and my husband, but we weren’t around," Nasiba was quoted as saying.

Prior to this development, Nasiba explained that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Ali Aji Janga had called her dad.

According to Nasiba, the CP told his father that the IGP asked him (Janga) to arrest him (Dauda) "based on a petition sent by my ex-husband that my father has married me off to another man while he’s still married to me."

Nasiba further stated that the CP told her father that he has advised the IGP that the matter is not a criminal offence and should not be treated as such.

The IG, Nasiba said, insisted and told the commissioner to act on his instructions.

She lamented, "My father is still at the police station with no arrest warrant and no explanation.”

Explaining what led her to leave the marriage with Adamu's friend, Nasiba said she had left the marriage due to physical and emotional abuse, as her ex-husband assaulted her in ways no one could imagine.

“I don’t know why the IG is making this a criminal offence. I know my ex-husband is a childhood friend of the IG and he was also instrumental in his appointment as IG, but if the IG wants him married, he should marry off his own daughters to him,” she said.

Nasiba added that her father and others are still being detained at the SARS office in Kaduna.

When reached for comment on the matter, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, told TheCable that he was attending a training outside the state. And as a result, he was not available for comment on the matter.