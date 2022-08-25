RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

Bayo Wahab

The party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dr Umaru Alkali confirmed the development while addressing journalists in Maiduguri.

NNPP logo. (Ripples)

According to Daily Trust, the party’s headquarters alongside some of its offices were sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Alkali also revealed that the party’s Central Senatorial Candidate, Hon Attom Muhammad Maigira, was arrested after he honored a police invitation.

He added that police operatives were deployed to the NNPP secretariats along Abbaganaram and Gidan Maradara area between Wednesday and Thursday to prevent the party faithful entry their offices.

