Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.

Nasarawa Assembly [tvcnews]
Nasarawa Assembly [tvcnews]

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this on Wednesday in a statement in Lafia.

Nansel said that the action was due to a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

He said that the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the members-elect on Tuesday, June 6 held two parallel proceedings resulting in the emergence of two different speakers for the assembly.

An unusual heavy security presence was noticed at the complex When NAN visited on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

