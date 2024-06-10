Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

RRS made this known in a post it shared on its official X handle, @rrsLagos767, on Monday.

It stated that the American citizen, name withheld was at 1:23 pm on Monday, restrained from committing suicide on the bridge.

“The American, who is in his early 30s was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his Baby Mama in company of his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He directed the lady who was unaware of his motive to park somewhere while he walked to a spot for a leap into the Lagoon.

“A passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping, and reunited him with his wife before taking them to RRS Headquarters in Alausa,” RRS stated.

It stated that the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the man some advice.