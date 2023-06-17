ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 6 out of 7 abducted Unijos students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were abducted from their hostel located off campus on Monday night in Jos while preparing for second semester examinations.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to Alabo, five of the students were rescued, while one escaped from the kidnappers’ den unhurt.

”The Police command is pleased to announce to the general public that six of the seven victims who were kidnapped on June 13, have regained their freedom.

”The command swung into action immediately after the incident was reported, worked tirelessly in collaboration with its Anti-Kidnapping unit, family members of the victims and the community to secure the release of the victims.

”Five of the victims were rescued, one escaped from the kidnappers den, while one victim is still in captivity,” Alabo said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, has ordered the Area Commander Metro, and the Divisional Police Officer Nasarawa Gwong, to ensure that the seventh victim is rescued unhurt and the perpetrators arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were abducted from their hostel located off campus on Monday night in Jos while preparing for second semester examinations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

