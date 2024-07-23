ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 10 pregnant women from baby factory run by 56-year-old woman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect who specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom State through her agent was arrested.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

The Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia in Uyo on Tuesday.

Ayilara said that the suspect, who specialises in running a baby factory at World Bank estate in Owerri was arrested on July 15, at 4:30 pm through actionable intelligence.

“On July 15 at about 4:30 pm, based on actionable intelligence, Mrs Eunice Eze ‘f’ age 56yrs was arrested for running a baby factory at World Bank Estate in Owerri.

“The suspect specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom through her agent, Ability Tom,” Ayilara said.

The commissioner said that the police also arrested a wanted kidnapper in the state. He said that the kidnapper and his group had been responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several persons in the state.

Ayilara said that the police recovered two AK-47 Rifles, two G3 Rifles, one double-barrel Rifle, five magazines and seven live ammunition. He said the firearms used by the kidnapper and his syndicate were recovered at a private mortuary, being used as the armoury at Ekeya in Okobo Local Government Area of the state.

Ayilara thanked the state government for their support, sister security agencies and good-spirited members of the public, whose credible and timely information led to the arrests. He said the command looks forward to a more formidable collaboration from all as it strives to keep Akwa Ibom safer and more peaceful.

Police rescue 10 pregnant women from baby factory run by 56-year-old woman

