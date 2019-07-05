The FCT police command has released embattled senator representing Adamawa North, Abbo Elisha after spending a night in custody.

The Nation reports that the senator was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Abbo honoured police invitation after beating a woman at a sex toys shop in Abuja recently.

The senator has been under fire since the video of him beating a nursing mother went viral as the video sparked outrage on social media.

This led to many Nigerians calling for the prosecution of the lawmaker.

Following the outrage over his conduct, Abbo has tendered an apology to his victim and her family, women in general and all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, police have said that the release of the senator does not signal an end to the investigation.

According to TheNation, the Police were trying to put together all the witnesses.

A police source said, “We are trying to put together the witnesses and one of the key witnesses to the investigation appears to be unavailable at the moment.

“In addition to that, we are also trying to retrieve the original clips from the CCTV footage so as to ensure that what is presently in circulation is not doctored.”

The police source further disclosed to TheNation that after their investigation, senator Abbo would be prosecuted if he’s found guilty.