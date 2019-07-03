The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the assault of a woman by Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations officer, Frank Mba, the IGP also said the action or inaction of men of the Force attached to Senate Abbo would also be investigated.

"Specifically, the IGP directed the . of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Bala Ciroma, to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage," the statement said.

The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is done in this case "irrespective of whose ox is gored".

Mba noted that he FCT Commissioner of Police has already established contact with the victim of the assault.

While appreciating Nigerians for their concern, the IGP called for continuous citizens’ engagement in the tackling of the wider challenges of security in the country.

Similarly, the Nigerian Senate has constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the assault of a woman by its member.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also summoned Senator Abbo over the matter.