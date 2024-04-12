ADVERTISEMENT
Police recover bodies of other people who drowned in Junior Pope accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bodies had been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in Asaba, Delta.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement in Awka on Friday.

Ikenga said that the command’s Marine Police unit in Anambra recovered the remaining three bodies from the boat accident during the shooting of a movie. He said that two of the bodies were recovered on April 11, while the last body was washed ashore by the tide early Friday.

Ikenga said that the bodies had been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in Asaba, Delta. He said that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been notified of the recovery.

“Mr Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner, Anambra Police Command, has urged all water commuters to be safety conscious,” he said.

He advised water commuters to avoid behaviour that might jeopardise their safety and that of others on water transit.

Adeoye assured that the command would thoroughly investigate the cause of the sad accident that claimed the lives of five actors and proffer a lasting solution. He commended the Marine Command Unit and its Commander for their dedication to duty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

