Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, police also recovered five live cartridges and a small blue-coloured Gideon New Testament Bible probably used to conceal objects suspected to be charms.

Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition


The police operatives, however, met with resistance from the renegades, who opened fire upon sighting them, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the police, leading to the neutralisation of two of the renegades.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Sunday that the Police conducted the raid on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m.

Ndukwe said that other members of the outlawed group escaped with various gunshot wounds.

He said that one AK-47 rifle, one Submachine Gun (SMG), one stainless Pump-Action Gun (PAG), 27 live and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm calibre ammunition were recovered after the raid and gun duel.

“In pursuance of the proactive/crime prevention strategies devised by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, police operatives of Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad carried out an intelligence-guided raid of a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Akwuke community in Enugu metropolis.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off.

“The criminal elements are responsible for several attacks and carting away of police officers rifles, as the rifle’s magazine bore the Nigeria Police Force colour. Further discreet investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the CP while commending the operatives for the feat, reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals.

He that the commissioner solicited the continued support of the citizenry while urging them and owners of medical facilities, in particular, to report persons found with gunshot wounds to the nearest police operative or station.

News Agency Of Nigeria





