Police parade suspected killers of naval officer in Ondo

Parading the suspects before journalists on Thursday in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said that the men were arrested while trying to flee the community afterwards.

She said that two of the suspects were aged 20, while the third was 17.

The command’s spokesperson said investigation revealed that a misunderstanding ensued between the naval officer and one of the suspects, which led to a fight.

Odunlami-Omisanya said that the two other suspects later joined in the fight, and one of the suspects struck the officer with an iron rod on the head and groin.

“Later, Akingbohun became unconscious, and was rushed to the hospital in the town where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” she said.