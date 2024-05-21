Police officers on bikes start 24-hour patrol of Third Mainland Bridge

RRS made this known in a post it shared on its official X handle @rrsLagos767 on Monday.

It stated that the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had directed the squad's motorcycle riders to begin a 24-hour patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge.

"RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed the squad's Bike Riders to commence a 24-hour patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos as a way of protecting the infrastructure on the bridge. Also to prevent incidence of harassment of road users by miscreants.

"This is in line with the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade to the squad for protection of lives, property and public infrastructure on the newly renovated bridge," it stated.

