Police officer detained over alleged murder of popular Enugu musician

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 25, at the Tactical Squad’s Headquarters, Enugu.

Igbo-Jah was known for his Ogene (traditional) lyrics.

According to him, the musician was reportedly leaving the Squad’s Headquarters after a visit when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police officer allegedly fired his rifle, hitting the victim.

Ndukwe was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. His body has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Ndukwe quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, as directing the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Uzuegbu also ordered the department to facilitate prompt and appropriate disciplinary actions against the police officer.

The Commissioner empathised and consoled the victim’s family, friends and associates, describing the unfortunate incident as unacceptable.

He said that the police officer and anyone else found culpable would be sanctioned in line with the law to serve as a deterrent.

He urged everyone related to the victim to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure that justice was served.

News Agency Of Nigeria

